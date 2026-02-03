Japan hit by deadly heavy snowfall leaving 30 dead and remote areas buried

Japan is facing the effects of unusually heavy snowfall, which has been linked to 30 deaths over the past two weeks, according to officials. In Aomori, images show a home badly damaged under the weight of the snow, and residents are struggling to move through streets lined with deep drifts. Some remote areas of Aomori still have up to 4.5 metres of snow on the ground. Authorities say a strong cold air mass along the Sea of Japan coast has brought far more snow than usual. Among the victims was a 91 year old woman found beneath a large pile outside her home, likely hit by snow falling from the roof. The government has deployed troops to help clear snow and assist elderly people living alone, as local services remain under pressure.