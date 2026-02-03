Welcome to Africanews

Kyiv hit by Russian drones: fires and injuries across multiple districts

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported hits on civilian infrastructure across several districts. Footage from the scene showed flames on the upper floors of a tall residential building, with firefighters working through the night to contain the blaze. In Darnytskyi, a fire on the 26th floor of a high rise injured one person. In Shevchenkivskyi, another residential building caught fire, leaving two people hurt. Damage was also recorded in Dniprovskyi, where a residential block and a pre school facility were hit. In Desnianskyi, an administrative building was affected, while in Pecherskyi cars, a petrol station and power lines were damaged. Emergency services said all fires were later extinguished and teams remain on site to assist residents and assess the damage.

War in Ukraine Kyiv Russia Airstrike Emergency Civilians

