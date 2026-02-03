Kyiv hit by Russian drones: fires and injuries across multiple districts

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported hits on civilian infrastructure across several districts. Footage from the scene showed flames on the upper floors of a tall residential building, with firefighters working through the night to contain the blaze. In Darnytskyi, a fire on the 26th floor of a high rise injured one person. In Shevchenkivskyi, another residential building caught fire, leaving two people hurt. Damage was also recorded in Dniprovskyi, where a residential block and a pre school facility were hit. In Desnianskyi, an administrative building was affected, while in Pecherskyi cars, a petrol station and power lines were damaged. Emergency services said all fires were later extinguished and teams remain on site to assist residents and assess the damage.