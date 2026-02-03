Emotional reunions at Rafah as Palestinians cross Gaza-Egypt border

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, families waited anxiously as the first arrivals came through Rafah, reuniting with relatives who had travelled months earlier for medical treatment. Egyptian officials said around 150 people were expected to leave Gaza and about 50 to enter on the first day, with strict limits in place. Ambulances transported sick and injured patients into Egypt, where medical screening was carried out before onward transfer to hospitals. Rafah is the only crossing out of Gaza that does not lead into Israel, making it a lifeline for medical evacuations and family reunions. The partial reopening followed days of heavy strikes and months of lobbying by humanitarian groups. Israel had tied the decision to the return of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza. His body was recovered and buried last week.