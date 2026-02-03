Kyiv residents shelter in metro stations as Russian air strikes resume

Ukraine woke to renewed Russian air strikes overnight, ending a brief pause agreed by Washington and Moscow. In Kyiv, residents moved into metro stations as sirens sounded and attacks stretched on for hours. The Soviet era network has long doubled as civil defence, with platforms used as sleeping areas and access to water and toilets during heavy bombardment. Emergency services said at least three people were injured in the capital. Fires broke out in several districts, including a blaze on the 26th floor of a residential tower in Darnytskyi. Other buildings were hit in Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi, while a petrol station and cars were damaged in Pecherskyi. All fires were later extinguished. Strikes were also reported in Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro, underlining the fragile nature of the pause in fighting.