Congo’s forests under strain from overlapping land use

Despite renewed global attention on ecosystem protection during Earth Day, the Congo Basin’s forests — among the world’s most vital carbon sinks — are facing mounting threats.

In Congo‑Brazzaville, overlapping land uses, from mining to logging and artisanal gold extraction, are accelerating deforestation and biodiversity loss in some of the country’s most fragile forest massifs.

Across the country, the superimposition of mining, logging and artisanal activities on the same land is putting unprecedented pressure on ecosystems.

The phenomenon is particularly visible in the Mayombe massif in Kouilou and the Chaillu massif in Lékoumou.

In Mayombe, villages such as Louvoulou are surrounded by competing projects.

Mining ventures like Ntombo and Zibati overlap with the Ntombo Forest Management Unit (UFE), more than half of which — 58,292 hectares — is now affected.

In the Dimonika biosphere reserve, a UNESCO‑recognised protected area, past gold‑mining operations by City SARL have left deep ecological scars despite an official halt to activities in 2024.

Large forest areas have been cleared, and hills reaching 700 metres in altitude have been blasted apart in search of gold, granite, cassiterite and gravel.

More than 3,000 artisanal miners are estimated to operate in the zone, contributing to the destruction of nearly 30% of the reserve.

Mining and logging overlap in the Chaillu massif

In the Chaillu region, the Mpoukou‑Ogooué UFE, managed by TAMAN Industries, overlaps with the Zanaga iron‑ore permit held by MPD, as well as other gold‑mining concessions such as Ngonaka and Bikelélé.

The total impacted area reaches 91,784 hectares — about 24% of the zone.

The result is widespread forest loss, decapitated mountains and the release of large quantities of carbon stored in trees and soils.

Biodiversity at risk as ecosystems degrade

The environmental consequences extend far beyond vegetation. In Dimonika, chemical pollution — including mercury used in gold extraction — has devastated aquatic biodiversity.

Some species have vanished entirely, such as the brightly colored Killi Cap Lopez (Aphyosemion australe), once unique to the area.

Government pledges action, but implementation lags

Congo‑Brazzaville has pledged to promote sustainable land use, notably through a 2009 decree establishing an interministerial committee to address overlapping land uses.

But the committee has barely functioned, with only one session held in March 2024. Requests for clarification from relevant ministries have gone unanswered for months.

Officials acknowledge the need for better planning. “We must prioritise land allocations and define clear criteria,” said Étienne Paka, adviser to the Prime Minister, during the committee’s March session.

A regional challenge requiring coordinated solutions

Congo‑Brazzaville is not alone. Nearly all Congo Basin countries face similar land‑use conflicts.

In Gabon, the national land‑allocation commission reaffirmed its commitment in February to preventing such conflicts by ensuring compatibility between economic projects.

The survival of the Congo Basin — the world’s second‑largest tropical forest — depends on careful planning.

Congo‑Brazzaville’s 2024–2028 Sustainable Land Use Program aims to lay the groundwork for a national land‑use plan, but success will require consistent implementation and political will.