Bad Bunny makes history with Spanish album win at 2026 Grammy Awards

It was the first time a Spanish language album took the ceremony’s top prize, closing a night that mixed celebration, politics and a sense of change. Accepting the award, presented by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny dedicated the moment to people who left their homeland to follow their dreams. The win carried extra weight after his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish language record nominated in the category but did not win. Elsewhere, Billie Eilish won song of the year for Wildflower and used her speech to criticise immigration policies. Kendrick Lamar and SZA won record of the year for Luther, while Lamar also took rap album of the year, becoming the most awarded rapper in Grammy history. Hosted for the final time by Trevor Noah, the ceremony confirmed a broader shift in the Grammys toward global sounds and voices beyond English.