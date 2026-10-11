Zaporizhzhia airstrikes kill 17 as Russia intensifies attacks across Ukraine

Guided aerial bombs struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, 10 October, killing at least 17 people, including three children, and injuring at least 18 others, according to Ukrainian officials. Emergency crews searched damaged apartments, cleared rubble and helped survivors escape as smoke rose over the southern city. Cars were left mangled in the streets and homes were badly damaged, while ambulances ferried the wounded to hospital. The bombardment came amid escalating Russian strikes across Ukraine, which have killed more than 60 people in four days. Missiles also hit Kyiv on Saturday, injuring four people, according to the capital's mayor. The attacks followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal to buy Russian diesel, which Kyiv warned could help finance Moscow's war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of exploiting any easing of economic pressure to continue its attacks. More than four years after the full-scale invasion, both countries remain locked in a prolonged conflict, with little movement along the front line.