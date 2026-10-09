Spain: Madrid protesters mourn evicted pensioner Maricarmen Abascal

Crowds filled the streets of Madrid on Thursday, 8 October, in solidarity with 87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen, whose eviction has sparked widespread anger over Spain's housing crisis. She died in hospital on Wednesday, two weeks after being removed from her home. Her death reignited anger over housing costs and evictions, amid a political crisis that led to a snap election being called for 29 November. Thousands marched from Puerta del Sol to her former home, carrying her portrait and a funeral wreath. Many walked in silence; at Cibeles, they observed a minute's silence. Candles, flowers and messages were left at a makeshift memorial outside her former home. Hundreds have been camping in Puerta del Sol, the centre of the housing protest movement. Madrid Tenants' Union spokesperson Alicia del Río praised Abascal's determination to defend her rights. Demonstrators said her struggle had inspired people across generations and vowed to keep campaigning for affordable housing.