Deadly floods sweep Albania and Montenegro as rivers burst banks

In southern Albania, the Vjosa River burst its banks near Novosela, in the Vlorë region, prompting evacuation orders. Rescue teams used inflatable boats to reach residents trapped by rising water, including two elderly people whose home was flooded to a depth of around 1.5 metres. At least one person has died in Albania. A 54-year-old man was found dead in an irrigation canal in Durrës after being swept away by floodwaters. Emergency services were working to clear water from around 800 buildings, while some 300 people had been given temporary shelter. In neighbouring Montenegro, the Zeta River flooded residential areas in Danilovgrad, affecting around 30 homes and several nearby villages. Near Podgorica, soldiers and engineers built a temporary pontoon bridge to replace a crossing destroyed by a torrent. Excavators also cleared drainage channels as emergency crews worked to restore transport links. The floods followed days of severe winter weather across the Balkans. Parts of Albania recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, while authorities warned that further snowfall and icy conditions could bring more disruption.