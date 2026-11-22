West Bank: Four Palestinian villages targeted in suspected settler attacks

In Deir Abu Mashaal, northwest of Ramallah, footage showed residents inspecting the charred remains of their vehicles outside homes marked with graffiti. Similar scenes unfolded in Kafr Malik, east of the city, where Palestinians gathered around burnt cars and examined Hebrew slogans sprayed on walls. Local activist Jihad al-Qaq told AFP that settlers had entered the outskirts of Kafr Malik at around 2 am, setting fire to approximately eight vehicles and leaving racist messages on houses. Israeli police confirmed that an investigation had been launched, while the military said soldiers and officers had been deployed to four affected villages and condemned the attacks. The incidents also affected Deir as-Sudan and Al-Tuwani, amid continuing tensions in the occupied West Bank. Violence in the territory has intensified since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and the subsequent war in Gaza. According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, at least 1,119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since then. Official Israeli figures indicate that at least 51 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or clashes over the same period. More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live alongside approximately three million Palestinians in the territory, where settlements are considered illegal under international law. The latest incidents follow new British and Australian sanctions targeting eight Israeli companies linked to settlement activity.