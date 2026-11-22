Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Kundizeza says he is "relieved and happy" after being cleared of using AI to write a prize-winning short story.

After a month-long investigation, the prestigious Caine Prize for African Writing concluded that his entry, The Blue Fighter, was in fact “human-written”.

He was announced winner of the $13,000 prize on 6 October for his story about the financial hardships faced by a family after the father quits his job to build fish tanks.

Kundizeza says the allegations were “obviously very troubling and upsetting” to him as it was like denying his very existence and talent as a writer.

“It’s not just questioning your integrity it's questioning your whole body of work and attributing that work to a machine that you didn't actually write it, you didn't think of these things,” he says.

Just days after he was declared winner, an article published in The Atlantic magazine claimed AI-detection software Pangram had found his story to be almost completely artificially generated.

The programme itself uses AI.

"The whole allegation was centred on a piece of technology that's not very accurate in my opinion. So to have a human-centred approach to that investigation was for me important,” he says.

“It gave me that opportunity to prove that I had written the story and to share information that I had, the details that I had about the story that proved my authorship."

The Caine Prize says it now considers “the matter closed” after an internal review that included “rigorous” interviews with the author and metadata analysis of drafts.

The allegations sparked a wider debate on social media, with some questioning whether Black authors are being unfairly targeted by AI-related accusations.

"The moment we doubt that a human being can produce such a brilliant work it means that we are doubting the intelligence of a human being,” says Zimbabwean academic and author, Dr Reggermore Marongedze.

“But it's also used in the racial context as well to discredit black scholars," he says.

The Caine Prize says it is looking forward to celebrating Kundizeza in Zimbabwe before the end of the year.

It also announced new measures it says will strengthen safeguards against the use of generative AI in future submissions.

This includes AI declarations from publishers submitting stories and from all shortlisted writers, along with an “AI use policy for guidance”.