Nigerian rapper and actor Falz joined designers and models on the runway at Runway Coterie, a fashion showcase celebrating contemporary African creativity in Lagos as part of Entertainment Week Africa 2026.

The event brought together designers including Oshobor, FIA, Asaaba and Wilo Studios, presenting collections that explored different interpretations of African fashion, style and contemporary design.

Among the highlights was Oshobor Peter's collection, titled "A Different Kind of Human", which embraced maximalism through bold colours, striking shapes and expressive silhouettes.

“We just got off the runway, and the title of our collection that we just presented is 'A Different Kind of Human'. And for this collection, we are exploring the theme of maximalism. So, we get to hear the statement less is more every single time. And personally, I am not a minimalistic person, especially with my brand. I am up for expression, storytelling, and in doing this, we go over and above just to make sure that we are able to pass these messages. So, for this collection, we decided to face it squarely and explore what it means to be a maximalist with shapes, with colors, with form, amazing silhouettes.”

Guests praised the showcase, highlighting the diversity of designs and the creativity on display.

For aspiring creatives and fashion enthusiasts, the runway also offered inspiration and a glimpse into the possibilities of contemporary African fashion.

Runway Coterie formed part of Entertainment Week Africa 2026, bringing together designers, models, performers and industry figures to showcase the evolving landscape of African fashion.