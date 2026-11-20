Ukraine: Kyiv metro stations become overnight shelters amid air raids

Carrying bags and personal belongings, Kyiv residents filed down into the capital’s metro stations to spend the night underground, pitching makeshift tents and laying out inflatable mattresses along the platforms as air-raid sirens warned of incoming missiles and drones. Above ground, a large-scale Russian assault killed at least three people and injured at least 15, according to updated tolls from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, while damaging residential buildings, a landmark cathedral, bridges across the Dnipro River and the Austrian, Dutch and Brazilian embassies. All diplomatic staff escaped without injury, though an explosion blew out windows and damaged cars at the Austrian embassy while staff were inside, and a nearby projectile impact caused light damage to the Dutch mission. The barrage came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow would answer Ukraine’s strikes on the Crimean Bridge with retaliation that would be “much more painful”. Throughout the conflict, Kyiv’s metro network has served as an indispensable subterranean sanctuary, offering protection to civilians whenever Russian attacks put homes, offices and urban infrastructure in the crosshairs.