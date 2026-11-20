There has been heavy fighting along a key route through the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, as armed forces try to regain control of the area.

Haiti’s National Police posted footage on social media of armoured vehicles moving through the neighbourhood which has been overrun by gangs for the past five years.

They say at least 34 suspected gangsters were killed in the operation in Martissant on Thursday.

It was conducted in collaboration with the UN-backed anti-gang task force and a private security firm, Vectus Global.

Local media reported heavy gunfire and explosive drones in the area.

The neighbourhood is located along a key road that connects Port-au-Prince to Haiti’s western and southern cities.

It was used by thousands of people every day before rival gangs began fighting to control the area in 2021.

The United Nations said the subsequent violence forced nearly 20,000 people to flee their homes.

Since then, armed groups have been shooting at cars and demanding payment for using the route.

As the fight in Martissant continues, the UN-backed force has also made recent inroads against gangs in a push to not only displace them but prevent their return.

“Operations are entering a new phase: increasing pressure on gang networks, dismantling more strongholds, and extending control over strategic areas,” the force wrote on X.

The gang suppression force said it’s working in places including Tabarre in Port-au-Prince and in Haiti’s central Artibonite region, which has come under repeated violent attacks by armed men.

Also fighting gangs are some 2,500 troops deployed by El Salvador last month when four of their own went missing after an 18 October attack in Haiti’s capital.

Following orders by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the troops recently attacked the main homes of two of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jeff and Lanmò San Jou.

Neither one was killed.