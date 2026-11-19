Somalia on Thursday expelled the United Arab Emirates ambassador, accusing the Gulf nation of interfering in its internal affairs, government authorities said.

Somalia and the UAE have faced growing tensions over several issues, including Abu Dhabi's perceived support for Israel's recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

"The Council instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to recall Somalia’s Ambassador to the UAE... and to notify the UAE Ambassador to Somalia to leave the country within 72 hours," Somalia's Information Minister Abdulfatah Qasim said. The expulsion followed a cabinet meeting at which the UAE was accused of "blatant aggression against Somalia".

"The Somali government is taking a series of measures... to defend the country against UAE actions targeting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, internal security and independence," Qasim said.

In January, Somalia cancelled all agreements with the UAE in the wake of Israel's recognition of Somaliland, and after the UAE allegedly helped a Yemeni separatist leader escape by boat and plane through Somali ports without asking the government's permission.

The UAE built and operates a large deep-water port and military base at Berbera in Somaliland and two others at Bosaso and Kismayo in other parts of Somalia.

Although the Somali government said it would no longer be permitted to operate these ports, Somalia is deeply fragmented and the federal government has practically no control over the semi-autonomous states where the ports are located.