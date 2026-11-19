Can Agritech Investment Unlock Africa's Agricultural Potential?

West Africa is stepping up efforts to boost local food production, backed by a 650-million-dollar investment push. But can technology and investment finally help Africa reduce its dependence on food imports and become a major global food supplier?

In Ghana, agritech companies are increasingly turning to technology, data and innovative financing to address longstanding challenges facing smallholder farmers, from limited access to finance to weak market connections.

These issues were at the centre of a discussion on Africanews' Business Africa, which featured Desmond Koney, CEO of Complete Farmer, a Ghanaian agritech company connecting African farmers with international buyers.

Koney highlighted the need to improve access to finance, strengthen agricultural value chains and expand market opportunities for smallholder farmers. He also examined how regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could help develop more efficient cross-border supply chains and enable agritech businesses to expand beyond national markets.

As investment in African agritech gains momentum, the question remains whether these technology-driven solutions can scale up to reach more farmers, increase productivity and strengthen the continent's food security.

African nations seek common front against growing cyber threats

As Africa accelerates its digital transformation, cybersecurity is emerging as another major economic and security priority.

The growing use of artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for businesses and governments, but it is also making cyber threats more sophisticated. From financial fraud to attacks on critical infrastructure, the risks increasingly extend beyond national borders.

In Cotonou, Benin, the Cyber Africa Forum brought together policymakers, technology companies and cybersecurity experts on November 16 and 17 to discuss how the continent can strengthen its digital defences.

Under the theme Building the Future of Digital Trust, the sixth edition of the forum focused on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data protection and digital sovereignty.

The discussions highlighted the need for stronger cooperation between African countries, alongside greater investment in local expertise and cybersecurity infrastructure.

For African businesses, the stakes are significant. As more companies move their operations online, protecting customer information, financial transactions and digital infrastructure is becoming essential to maintaining trust and attracting investment.

Developing homegrown cybersecurity solutions and strengthening cross-border cooperation could therefore become key pillars of Africa's digital economy.

Africa-China trade hits record $346.8 billion, but deficit widens

Meanwhile, Africa's economic relationship with China continues to expand, although the benefits remain uneven.

Bilateral trade reached a record 346.8 billion dollars between January and October 2026, representing a 22.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

However, the growth has come alongside a widening trade imbalance. Africa's trade deficit with China climbed to 101.4 billion dollars over the ten-month period, according to Chinese customs data.

Chinese exports to Africa rose to 224.14 billion dollars, while imports from the continent reached 122.72 billion dollars.

The figures highlight a persistent structural challenge in the relationship. African countries continue to export large quantities of raw materials, including oil, copper and other minerals, while importing higher-value manufactured goods, machinery and electronics.

Although China's expanding trade relationship offers opportunities for African economies, the widening deficit raises questions about the continent's ability to capture greater value from its natural resources.