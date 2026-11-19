US President Donald Trump held bilateral meetings with both Russia's Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jingping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec Summit in Shenzhen.

The private talks come ahead of an historic three-way discussion between the leaders later in the day.

Russian state media is reporting that Putin was in an excellent mood after his 40-minute meeting with Trump, during which they discussed the Ukraine war.

Ahead of his one-on-one with Trump, Xi said he remained ⁠committed to ⁠working ​with Washington ⁠to steer ties between their countries on the “correct ⁠course”.

The US president, for his part, said he expected the meeting would be “productive” and the two countries have now split tariffs in a “fair way”.

While the full agenda for the talks has not been made public, there have been hints about what could be discussed.

This includes the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear proliferation, trade tensions, and developments in artificial intelligence.

Analysts expect discussions between the three powerful men to be heavier in symbolism than concrete breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Trump is bogged down by his war with Iran that has choked oil supplies and pushed up consumer prices worldwide, while an ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.

The summit has stoked fears that the three leaders may seek to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Critics have also warned that the optics from the meeting will be damaging for the US president, but a win for both Xi and Putin.

Other world leaders attending the APEC meeting include Japan's Sanae Takaichi, South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, Canada's Mark Carney, and Australia's Anthony Albanese