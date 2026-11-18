Tunisia's olive oil exports rose nearly 50%, official figures showed on Wednesday, after a bumper harvest that made it the world's second biggest producer after Spain.

Exports jumped 47.7% to 413,100 tonnes during the season that ended in October, earning revenues of $1.7 billion, the National Agricultural Observatory said.

Tunisia produced more than 500,000 tonnes of olive oil this season, a five-year record. Agriculture accounts for 10% of the country's GDP, according to official figures.

It has now risen to become the second-largest olive oil producer behind Spain, according to the International Olive Council, a position it has not occupied since 2015.

The North African country exported its oil to nearly 100 countries, with Spain receiving nearly a third of exports, the United States 20% and Italy 19%, according to official figures.

Olive oil is Tunisia's leading agricultural export and a major source of foreign currency, supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands in the country.