Economy
The price of gold fell below $3,800 per ounce on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level in more than a year.
Gold fell as low as $3,742 on November 18, a drop of over 2%, according to Reuters.
This decline could have concrete consequences for African producers like Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana or Tanzania, for which gold is a major source of hard currency.
Gold is Bamako and Ouagadougou's biggest export, according to TRT Afrika.
Several producing countries have invested in this industry in recent months. Burkina Faso opened its first gold refinery in September, a major step for Africa's third largest gold producer.
Although Wednesday's drop could hurt these countries' finances, gold is far from collapsing.
After a historic peak at above $5,100 an ounce in January 2026, gold remains far more expensive than a few years ago, TRT Afrika pointed. Gold hovered just around $2,000 in 2023.
00:52
Angola cuts main interest rate to 10-year-low as inflation slows
01:30
Daily life in Sudan paralysed by deepening fuel crisis and rising costs
Go to video
Ghana unveils new cedi banknotes celebrating national heritage
01:43
Trial of more than 1,200 people accused of illegal gold mining opens in Conakry
01:56
Gold miners expelled by Guinea start leaving assembly site in Mali
01:25
Egypt army says hundreds of illegal gold miners arrested