The price of gold fell below $3,800 per ounce on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level in more than a year.

Gold fell as low as $3,742 on November 18, a drop of over 2%, according to Reuters.

This decline could have concrete consequences for African producers like Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana or Tanzania, for which gold is a major source of hard currency.

Gold is Bamako and Ouagadougou's biggest export, according to TRT Afrika.

Several producing countries have invested in this industry in recent months. Burkina Faso opened its first gold refinery in September, a major step for Africa's third largest gold producer.

Although Wednesday's drop could hurt these countries' finances, gold is far from collapsing.

After a historic peak at above $5,100 an ounce in January 2026, gold remains far more expensive than a few years ago, TRT Afrika pointed. Gold hovered just around $2,000 in 2023.