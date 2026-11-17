Guinea is stepping up its fight against illegal gold mining, with more than 220 people sentenced to prison in a major crackdown that is triggering violence and mass displacement.

A court in the capital, Conakry, handed two-year sentences to 22 former local officials for their role in environmental destruction and water pollution.

Another 202 miners were jailed for three years for illegal mining and environmental offences. Foreign nationals among them have also been banned from Guinea for 10 years.

The crackdown has sparked deadly clashes in the country's northeast. Last week, protests against mining restrictions left 10 people dead and 13 others injured.

Authorities say the operation aims to protect farmland and rivers from damage caused by heavy machinery and toxic chemicals.

But the consequences are spreading beyond Guinea's borders, with tens of thousands of miners and their families fleeing into neighbouring Mali.

Illegal gold mining has long provided a livelihood for hundreds of thousands of people in Guinea.