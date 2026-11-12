Africa: Investment projects rise amid lower FDI [Business Africa]

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Africa reached approximately $70 billion in 2025, down from $94 billion in 2024, marking a decline of nearly 26%.

The drop follows an exceptional year in 2024, driven by several major investment deals. Despite the decline, FDI inflows in 2025 remained among the highest recorded since 1990.

Another trend is emerging: while the value of newly announced investment projects fell by nearly a third, the number of projects increased. This suggests investors are backing more projects, but on a smaller scale.

Investment remains concentrated in energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, with investors from the Gulf and Asia playing an increasingly prominent role.

Egypt topped the list of FDI recipients, attracting $15.5 billion, followed by Guinea with $7.8 billion and Mozambique with $5.7 billion. Nigeria and Ethiopia were also among the leading investment destinations.

However, the economic benefits remain unevenly distributed. For African countries, the challenge is to turn these investments into sustainable jobs, support local businesses and generate greater value added within the continent.

Guinea: Local maize to boost poultry industry

Maize production is rising in Guinea, but poultry feed manufacturers remain dependent on imports. According to the figures provided, output increased by 33%, from 569,000 tonnes in 2024–2025 to nearly 757,000 tonnes in 2025–2026.

In Faranah, farmer Djiba Tounkara cultivates 15 hectares of land. He hopes poultry farmers will increasingly source their maize from Guinean producers rather than importing it from Mali or Côte d'Ivoire.

An initiative aims to develop 500 hectares of farmland, covering 70% of the costs to strengthen domestic production capacity.

In Conakry, a factory produces up to 1,500 tonnes of poultry feed per month, with maize accounting for half of its composition. A more reliable local supply could help reduce transport costs and limit exposure to fluctuations in international prices.

The Agricultural Research Institute is supporting these efforts by providing improved seeds and technical assistance to farmers.

The priority now is to ensure a steady and sufficient supply of maize, reduce the import bill and strengthen the competitiveness of Guinea's poultry industry.

Nigeria: Visa costs reach $56 million annually

In Nigeria, visa applications place a significant financial burden on people hoping to travel abroad. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerians spend nearly $56 million each year on visa fees and related expenses, including costs associated with rejected applications.

Olisa Ogbechie knows the financial impact firsthand. The digital solutions entrepreneur had planned to travel to Canada for drone-piloting training. But his application, along with those of his colleagues, was rejected without a clear explanation. He lost approximately $130 in non-refundable fees.

Concerns over applicants' ability to financially support themselves abroad are among the reasons cited for visa refusals.

Yet for many Nigerians, the prospect of finding employment, gaining new skills or accessing better economic opportunities overseas remains a major motivation.

In response, President Bola Tinubu's government is seeking to expand digital skills training and employment opportunities at home, notably through the Hire from Nigeria initiative.

Despite the high cost of applications and the risk of rejection, the appeal of opportunities abroad remains strong.