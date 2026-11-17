Five European countries planning to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda are shirking their responsibilities, according to international NGO Human Rights Watch.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands on Monday announced that they are setting up a “migrant hub” in the African nation where failed asylum seekers can be sent starting next year.

The European Union has worked for years to tighten migration rules, reduce the number of asylum-seekers coming to the bloc and increase deportations of migrants who aren’t entitled to stay.

Sending people to centres outside Europe has emerged as a central plank of that effort.

But Human Rights Watch says European nations can’t guarantee the migrants rights will be respected in Rwanda, violating their obligations under international law. Possible risks include torture, ill-treatment, arbitrary detention and other abuses, the group said.

Rwandan authorities refused entry to an HRW Researcher in 2024 while the UK was pursuing a similar plan.

The United States had deported about 20 people to Rwanda during the past year, but little information had emerged about their location, living conditions or welfare, HRW said.