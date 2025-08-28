First deportees arrive in Rwanda as part of a deal with Washington

Rwanda says a first group of seven deportees from the United States arrived in the country in mid-August under an agreement with Washington.

A government spokesperson added that each case was vetted under the bilateral agreement, which allows Kigali to review and approve migrants before granting entry.

No information was provided about the identities of the deportees, but Yolande Makolo said on Thursday that they have been “accommodated by an international organisation”.

They are also being visited by the International Organization for Migration, as well as representatives of Rwanda’s social services.

In addition to accommodation, those approved for settlement in Rwanda will receive workforce training and health care, she said.

Makolo added that three of deportees say they want to return to their home countries, while the other four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda.

Earlier in August, Kigali said it would accept up to 250 people to be expelled from the United States under President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

Rwanda is one of four African countries that have reached deportation agreements with Washington. The others are Uganda, Eswatini, and South Sudan.

Human rights experts have said the deportations may break international law by sending people to countries where they face the risk of torture, abduction, and other abuses.