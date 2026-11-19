A dilapidated small boat carrying migrants and refugees has capsized off the coast of Yenne in western Senegal, killing at least one person.

Local officials and emergency services said the wooden vessel struck a rocky outcrop and washed ashore overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

A survivor who was questioned by the gendarmerie says there were about 100 people on board, including 5 women.

Identity documents, several mobile phones, and a school enrolment document were found on the boat.

A search is ongoing for any remaining bodies.

The shipwreck comes barely 10 days after at least 43 died in shipwreck off the north-western town of Thieppe, one of the deadliest migration disasters in Senegal's history.

An official said Yenne has become a migration embarkation point, with smugglers coming to the village to recruit boat pilots.

Thousands West Africans have died in recent years trying to reach Europe on the perilous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary islands, often on overloaded and unseaworthy boats.