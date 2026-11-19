Spanish government figures show that more than 11,000 migrants have managed to reach its Canary Islands in the first 15 days of November.

This record number of arrivals in the archipelago off north-west Africa is more than half the tally for the whole of 2025.

The surge is putting increasing pressure on reception facilities and emergency services as authorities struggle to cope with the number of people.

Regional authorities have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the lack of capacity and the difficulties facing some of the smaller islands.

In some cases, their tiny populations are being equalled or outstripped by the numbers of migrants arriving.

Spain declared a migration emergency in the Canary Islands on 10 November and earmarked additional funds to expand capacity at state-run reception centres.

A Red Cross spokesperson said most of the arrivals are people from Senegal, Gambia, Mali, and Guinea, who are fleeing poverty and conflict in the hope of finding a better life in Europe.

The Spanish islands are a major entry point for migrants, mainly from West and North Africa, who attempt the dangerous Atlantic Ocean crossing in makeshift boats.

The sudden rise in arrivals has become one of the biggest talking points in Spain ahead of the 29 November general elections.

Spain’s Socialist Party prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been roundly criticised by conservative politicians for his government’s immigration-friendly policies.