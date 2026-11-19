Democrats elected this month to the United States ​House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be speaker in the next Congress.

The election by secret ballot saw him secure 251 to 11 of the votes with two party members abstaining, putting him on track to become the first Black lawmaker to hold the post.

It was a show of strength for the man who has faced grumbling from progressive members and activists calling for new and bolder leadership.

Among those opposing him were a group of progressive newcomers, who said in a statement there is “still work to be done” to ensure their priorities.

Afterwards, Jeffries vowed to work hard to deliver in a country that gives each generation the opportunity to "show up, speak up, stand up, and help”.

“Our job is to fight MAGA extremism, not each other,” he said, “and to get big things done for the American people."

The nomination comes just over two weeks after Jeffries – who has led the House Democrat since 2022 – presided over victories for his party which won an historically large majority in midterm polls.

He will still have to be elected on the House floor on 3 January, when he will need a majority of members to rise and say his name in order to formally win the post.

The speaker of the House is an immensely powerful role that allows for near-total control over the chamber's functions.

It includes setting its legislative agenda, controlling committee assignments, and setting the vote and work calendar.

In addition, House speaker is second in the presidential line of succession after the vice-president.