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Libya's eastern-based parliament removes speaker amid growing discontent

Agila Saleh, President of Libya's House of Representatives, addresses the UN General Assembly, New York, 27 September 2014.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Libya

Libya's eastern-based parliament on Tuesday ousted its speaker Aguila Saleh after nearly 12 years in ​the post amid growing discontent among lawmakers over his leadership.

MPs in the 170-member House of Representatives voted to replace him with Al-Salhin Abdulnabi al-Obeidi, an engineer who represents the city of Tobruk.

Saleh has been a staunch supporter of the eastern parliament’s Khalifa Haftar, but analysts say he appears to be weakened as the strongman’s sons, in particular Saddam Haftar, consolidate their positions.

The vote came a day after 98 members of the House approved a new system limiting the speaker and deputy speakers to a single 12-month period.

Local media are reporting that Saleh had previously rejected the proceedings, saying the vote to limit the term was “not official and had no legal effect”

Libya has been beset by violence and instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and the rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

Saleh’s removal comes as a United States initiative aimed at reviving the political process and unifying Libya's institutions is under discussion.

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