World needs 50 million additional teachers by 2030, UNESCO says

The world is projected to need 50 million additional teachers by 2030, according to new data released by UNESCO on Monday, for World Teachers' Day.

According to the joint message from UNESCO, the International Labor Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Education International, this number includes 44 million to achieve universal primary and secondary education and another 6 million for pre-primary education.

"Every learner deserves a teacher who is well prepared, well supported and empowered to thrive in the profession," the four organisations said.

This message was released as Monday marked the 60th anniversary of the Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The document established the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and set standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

In its message, UNESCO stressed the importance of ensuring professional recognition and adequate material conditions, including through salaries. New data found that pre-primary and primary teachers earn slightly less than other professionals with similar qualifications.

And in 75% of the countries participating in the OECD's Teaching and Learning International Survey 2024 survey, "fewer than 40% of teachers felt that their profession was valued."

UNESCO reaffirmed the necessity of teachers to guarantee the fundamental human right to education.

According to a UNESCO report released in March 2026, up to 273 million children globally are out of school, a number on the rise for the seventh consecutive year.