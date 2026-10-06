Benin's President Wadagni holds talks with Macron during first official visit to France

Cooperation
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Romuald Wadagni to the Elysee Palace on Monday. It’s the Beninese president’s first official visit to France since taking office in May.
Their discussed focused on bilateral relations, including security, energy, training and culture.
Macron said the two nations have a relationship of equals, based on “friendship, trust and ambition.”
The meeting comes as Paris looks to re-establish its relationship with Africa, after reducing its military footprint on the continent amid growing anti-French sentiment.
France still trains Beninese military pilots and special forces fighting insurgents in the country’s north.
Contonu’s ongoing ties with Paris have strained relations with its neighbours, who accuse Benin of hosting French troops.
Benin is also calling for the restitution of its national treasures looted in the 19th century. A number of cultural artifacts were returned in 2024 but dozens more are still held by the Louvre and Quai Branly museums in Paris.
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