Five years after France returned 26 looted artifacts to Benin, the West African nation has formally requested the repatriation of 35 others.

The artworks are currently held by the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. They include a divination tray and a number of weapons. But at the heart of the demand is a 19th century iron sculpture of the god Gou.

Benin’s President Romuald Wadagni raised the issue with President Macron during an official visit to France in October.

In 2021, Paris returned 26 looted treasures from its national collection. They included royal thrones, altars and statues seized by French troops from the Kingdom of Dahomey in 1892.

In May, France passed a law to return cultural property acquired illegally; either stolen, looted or taken with violence between during the country’s colonial empire.

France has lagged behind other European nations like Germany, which has returned more than a thousand objects to African states.

In 2017, President Macron promised to make the return of African artifacts a priority for his government.

Earlier this year, Paris returned a sacred drum to Ivory Coast. It has been confiscated by French administrators in 1916.