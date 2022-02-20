Welcome to Africanews

Traditional ruler of Benin receives looted treasures

The Nigerian government has returned two bronze statues to a traditional ruler in Benin City.

The treasures, a bronze cockerel and a king's bust, were looted by British soldiers when they ransacked the region in 1897.

The ceremony was attended by royal guests and traditional chiefs.

