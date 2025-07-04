Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African artist on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African artist on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Angelique Kidjo poses in the press room with the award for best world music album for "Eve" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2015 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Benin

Music icon Angélique Kidjo has cemented her place in history, becoming the first black African artist to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor adds another milestone to an already trailblazing career that has redefined world music.

The Beninese singer, known for her electrifying voice and genre-blending sound, is no stranger to acclaim. With five Grammy Awards and a global fanbase, Kidjo has long been recognized as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports.

Over the course of her four-decade career, she has released 16 albums, fusing Afrobeat with elements of jazz, R&B, funk, and Latin music. Her collaborations read like a who’s who of the music industry, including the likes of Burna Boy, Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana, and Philip Glass.

But Kidjo’s rise to fame wasn’t without struggle. Born and raised in Benin, she left for Paris in 1983, fleeing political repression under the country's then-communist regime. In France, she found not only freedom but the creative space to shape her sound and build an international career.

Angélique Kidjo's music transcends borders and cultures, blending powerful rhythms with equally powerful messages. Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is more than a personal achievement — it’s a historic recognition of African artistry on one of the world’s most iconic stages.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..