Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African artist on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music icon Angélique Kidjo has cemented her place in history, becoming the first black African artist to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor adds another milestone to an already trailblazing career that has redefined world music.

The Beninese singer, known for her electrifying voice and genre-blending sound, is no stranger to acclaim. With five Grammy Awards and a global fanbase, Kidjo has long been recognized as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports.

Over the course of her four-decade career, she has released 16 albums, fusing Afrobeat with elements of jazz, R&B, funk, and Latin music. Her collaborations read like a who’s who of the music industry, including the likes of Burna Boy, Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana, and Philip Glass.

But Kidjo’s rise to fame wasn’t without struggle. Born and raised in Benin, she left for Paris in 1983, fleeing political repression under the country's then-communist regime. In France, she found not only freedom but the creative space to shape her sound and build an international career.

Angélique Kidjo's music transcends borders and cultures, blending powerful rhythms with equally powerful messages. Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is more than a personal achievement — it’s a historic recognition of African artistry on one of the world’s most iconic stages.