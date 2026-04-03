US rapper Pooh Shiesty charged over Dallas robbery case

Federal prosecutors in the United States have charged rapper Pooh Shiesty and eight others in connection with an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Dallas, Texas.

According to the indictment, the group is accused of robbing three men at gunpoint following a business dispute linked to Gucci Mane’s record label, 1017 Records. One of the victims is described as the owner of the label, though authorities have not publicly identified those involved.

Prosecutors say the victims had traveled to Dallas for legitimate business when they were allegedly met with violence.

Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney: “The victims in this case came to Dallas to conduct legitimate business, and they were met with firearms and violence, as alleged in the charging document. This case should serve as a warning to others who believe that using violence and intimidation tactics to rob others in our community is a viable way to conduct business. I'm here to say that it is not, and that if you choose to do this, we will, together with our law enforcement partners, here, and the other ones in the northern district of Texas will bring you swiftly to justice.”

Authorities say the case highlights growing concerns over violent crime tied to business disputes. Pooh Shiesty was reportedly on home confinement for a prior conviction at the time of the alleged incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors pursue charges against all individuals involved.