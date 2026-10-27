Benin fashion show takes inspiration from the seabed

A fashion show on the shores of Benin's Lake Toho unveils 16 new indigo patterns inspired by the ocean.

In Benin, indigo fuels artistic creation, the transmission of know-how, and the promotion of heritage. On October 24, 2026, at Indigo Village, on the shores of Lake Toho in the municipality of Ouidah, the Couleur Indigo brand, led by Nadia Adanlé, presented "Apusomɛ," its 19th collection.

Featuring 16 patterns inspired by the seabed, this new range combines textile creation, historical memory, and the search for new ways to preserve and transmit knowledge related to indigo.

They are all on display during a fashion show on the shores of Benin's Lake Toho. Models showcase the creations of the "Apusomɛ" collection, featuring indigo fabrics inspired by the marine world and crafted by Beninese artisans.

"Apusomɛ" is a creation of stylist and designer Nadia Adanlé, who aims to make indigo a medium for creation, memory, and cultural transmission.

"Our goal is to promote this fabric and revive it from its state of neglect," Adanlé told Africanews. "And today, continuing with this same approach, we are focusing on the quality of what we offer. Then, we are working on enhancing the product's prestigious image. And finally, we are as creative as we possibly can be.”

Among the “Apusomɛ” creations are Lanvigan, Nussianu, Corail Intégral, Filimi, and Scallop—all inspired by the ocean landscape and featuring motifs including fish, seashells, octopus, jellyfish, turtles, and corals. Each motif carries a specific symbolic meaning.

“There is one motif we named ‘Filimi’—‘Remember Me,'" Adanlé says. "In drawing inspiration from the seabed, we looked specifically to the Atlantic Ocean. Unlike other oceans, the Atlantic is the world’s largest graveyard, due to a tragic history. I decided that, since those who perished there have no graves, they should at least have a fabric that remembers them.”

Indigo Village—a showcase for the entire indigo process, from preparing raw materials and dyeing to crafting textiles and creating finished products—also serves as a platform for promoting cultural and artistic tourism in Ouidah.

Coline-Lee Toumson-Venite is Project Manager for Arts, Culture, and Cultural and Creative Industries for the Presidency of Benin:

“I believe Nadia is developing one of Benin’s most precious assets—a true gem for its cultural and creative tourism sector.”

This momentum will continue in November 2026 with the fifth edition of the African Indigo Symposium, centered on the theme: 'Indigo and Plural Arts: Performative Dialogue and Hybrid Practices.'