Israelis vote in pivotal election as Netanyahu faces challenge from Eisenkot

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast his ballot in Jerusalem, urging Israelis to vote “the right way” in a pivotal election.

For the first time since Hamas’s October 7 attack, voters are judging Netanyahu’s leadership after three years of regional war, deepening divisions and mounting questions over security.

Turnout reached 16.68 percent in the first three hours, the highest at that stage since 1981.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met voters in Nir Oz, including former hostage Gadi Moses. The southern community was among those attacked by Hamas-led fighters on October 7, 2023.

Eisenkot pledged to dismantle Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, promising to bring “a different spirit” to Israel. He also vowed to establish a state commission of inquiry into the security failures surrounding the attack, something Netanyahu’s government has resisted.

In Jerusalem, some voters demanded accountability and a change of government. Others said they continued to trust Netanyahu to protect the country.

With security, accountability and national unity dominating the campaign, Israelis cast their ballots in an election that could shape the country’s political future.