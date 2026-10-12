Israeli restrictions on foreign flight crew could affect at least 10 African nations

New restrictions imposed by Israel on foreign pilots and cabin crew will impact at least 10 African countries, according to reports.

Last month, the Omani co-pilot of a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly attacked the captain and tried to seize control of the plane. Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a security review of foreign civil aviation to and from the country.

Now pilots and crew from nations without formal diplomatic relations with Israel will be barred.

According to the Times of Israel, French national carrier Air France told staff the restrictions cover 31 countries.

An internal memo from US carrier United Airlines reportedly puts the list at 29, including at least 10 African nations. Among them: Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Somalia, Sudan and Tunisia.

The ban extends to staff with dual nationality, throwing airline staffing into disarray as companies scramble to comply with requirements.