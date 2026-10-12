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Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge breaks Melbourne Marathon record

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge breaks Melbourne Marathon record
Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the men's category during the Melbourne Marathon in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo

By AP

Australia

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set a race record Sunday in winning the Melbourne Marathon. And it could have been a few seconds faster.

The 41-year-old from Kenya, a former world record holder and who won gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Games, slowed down to wave to spectators inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the last half-lap was run.

Kipchoge, who won his last marathon in September 2023 at Berlin, broke away inside the last 10 kilometers of the 42.2-kilometre race Sunday and crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 10 seconds, two seconds inside the previous race record.

Kipchoge's Kenyan compatriot Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh held the previous Melbourne record of 2:09:12 set in 2022.

Australian Thomas Do Canto was runner-up Sunday in 2:10:35 and New Zealand’s Camille French won the women’s race in 2:28:25.

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