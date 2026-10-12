Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge breaks Melbourne Marathon record

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set a race record Sunday in winning the Melbourne Marathon. And it could have been a few seconds faster.

The 41-year-old from Kenya, a former world record holder and who won gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Games, slowed down to wave to spectators inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the last half-lap was run.

Kipchoge, who won his last marathon in September 2023 at Berlin, broke away inside the last 10 kilometers of the 42.2-kilometre race Sunday and crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 10 seconds, two seconds inside the previous race record.

Kipchoge's Kenyan compatriot Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh held the previous Melbourne record of 2:09:12 set in 2022.

Australian Thomas Do Canto was runner-up Sunday in 2:10:35 and New Zealand’s Camille French won the women’s race in 2:28:25.