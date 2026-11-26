Senegal
Senegal's parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution criticizing President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's decision to implement a budget bill for 2026 that lawmakers had previously rejected.
Last week, the President ordered into force by decree a budget bill seen as crucial to restoring public finances as the country finalises an IMF bailout.
Senegal is embroiled in a political and budgetary impasse, with Faye at loggerheads with the National Assembly, where the opposition Pastef party holds an enormous majority and is hostile to his budget measures.
Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko, an archrival of the president, is known for his disdain for debt restructuring which is required under the IMF loan.
Lawmakers voted 128 to 9 in favour of Wednesday's resolution.
In September, Senegal announced it had struck a $2.2-billion International Monetary Fund debt programme aimed at stabilising its public finances.
But the IMF has yet to announce executive board approval and the bailout is subject to certain conditions.
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