The United Kingdom reportedly sent a Sri Lankan refugee who had been convicted of sexual assault to Eswatini, where he committed suicide, as part of an undisclosed deal, according to a BBC investigation.

The man, 35-year-old Kishanth Peramalya, had no connection to the southern African country.

He had left India in 2021 in an attempt to seek asylum in Canada. The Royal Navy rescued him and dozens of other Sri Lankan asylum seekers while their boat sailed in the Indian Ocean, the BBC reported. They were sent to Diego Garcia, an island in the British Indian Ocean Territory that serves as a UK-US military base.

The group of 61 asylum seekers stayed on the island for three years. In 2024, a report from the United Nations refugee agency denounced their detention conditions and said they should be urgently relocated.

By the end of 2024, most of the refugees were allowed to enter the UK but not Peramalya. During his detention, he had committed several crimes and had been convicted of four counts of sexual assault, according to the BBC.

The UK refused to welcome Peramalya due to his criminal convictions but acknowledged he could not return to Sri Lanka, where he had been tortured and sexual assaulted by military officers as a teenager. A UK court upheld the government's decision not to admit him to the country, the BBC said.

In March 2026, the Maldives reportedly agreed to take Peramalya for 30 days. He was then transferred to Eswatini, where his already fragile mental health further deteriotated. He committed suicide on September 13.

The BBC said Peramalya's tranfer to Eswatini was the subject of a draft deal between the UK and Eswatini.

According to the document, which Africanews has not seen, the UK government had agreed to cover the costs of Peramalya's permanent resettlement during three years. The deal was not disclosed to the UK Parliament. Peramalya's sister told the BBC that his family had been unaware that his relocation to Eswatini would be permanent.

"The initial arrangement was temporary in nature and intended to safeguard Mr Peramalya’s safety while the government of the United Kingdom worked towards a long-term solution regarding his circumstances,” Thabile Mdluli, a spokesperson for Eswatini’s government, told the Guardian.

The UK did not specify why it had chosen to deport Peramalya to Eswatini. Since 2025, Eswatini has accepted several third-country deportees from the United States, a move that has drawn criticism in the southern African country.

"Keeping the British public safe will always be our first priority, and we will continue to take the decisions necessary to protect the British people," a spokesperson for the UK government told the BBC. "That includes taking steps to ensure high-harm foreign criminals cannot enter the UK."