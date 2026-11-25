Illegal immigration
Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday, marking a record number of arrivals in a single day, according to Spanish authorities.
The maritime rescue service said 1,990 people reached the archipelago aboard 15 boats, with many departing from Senegal and Gambia.
Rescue vessels escorted one overcrowded dinghy after another to the small island of El Hierro, as the influx put further pressure on local resources.
The Canary Islands, located off the coast of West Africa, remain a major gateway for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The Atlantic crossing is among the world's most dangerous migration routes, with thousands of people dying or disappearing at sea in recent years.
The record arrivals come just days before Spain's national election, with migration emerging as a key issue for voters.
Despite efforts by Spain and the European Union to curb irregular migration, many continue to risk the perilous journey in search of better opportunities.
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Another boat carrying migrants arrives at El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands
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