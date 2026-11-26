Nigeria’s anti-drug agency on Wednesday announced the seizure of over $220 million worth of methamphetamine and the arrest of five Mexican suspects in a major drug operation in the country’s southeast.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said its operatives stormed an industrial-scale laboratory in Enugu State where “Mexican meth specialists” were arrested.

The Mexicans were allegedly recruited by a Nigerian national before entering the country with forged passports, agency spokesman Femi Babafemi said in a statement.

It is one of the largest seizures this year in a country that has emerged as a hot spot for illegal drugs.

A transnational drug syndicate involving Nigerians and Mexicans was busted in southwestern Nigeria in May, one of several such operations carried out recently.

The anti-drug agency said the suspects had been under surveillance for weeks.

The Mexicans were first denied entry into Nigeria in August, based on intelligence about their alleged plans.

A second attempt, crossing over with forged passports from neighbouring Benin, was successful, but authorities were alerted to their entry.

Operatives then monitored their movements and activities until November 11, when they were arrested at the Enugu lab, the agency said.

The region of West and Central Africa has become a major hub for global trafficking and manufacturing of illicit drugs because of porous borders and corruption, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.