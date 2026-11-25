Residents of the Borgu district in central Nigeria are grappling with the aftermath of deadly communal attacks. In the village of Lumma Ba'are, smouldering charred buildings and burned out vehicles could still be seen on Tuesday.

Reprisals between communities are common in parts of northwest and central Nigeria, where criminal gangs raid villages, kidnap residents and rustle cattle. The raids often trigger revenge attacks by local vigilantes against the ethnic groups they accuse of harbouring the criminals.

The latest spate of raids and reprisals took place at the weekend in three villages in Borgu district of Niger state

On Saturday, attackers raided Lumma Ba'are, a village inhabited by the Kambari ethnic group who were at dawn prayers in a mosque.

The attackers — who locals said were from the Fulani ethnic group — killed several people, including the village head, kidnapped others, torched homes and stole cattle. AFP reported a death toll of 11 people, while Amnesty International said seven people had died.

Local vigilantes then launched fatal reprisals on Fulani settlements in the nearby villages of Wawa and Gadi Oli.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a predominantly Fulani body, said that more than 60 people had died in the revenge attacks.

"Now over 60 persons have been buried, several are missing while others are receiving treatment in hospitals," MACBAN spokesman Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi told AFP, citing a Niger state minister and the MACBAN's representative there.

He said the revenge attack victims were mostly hacked to death with machetes, although others had gunshot wounds.

"All those killed are from Fulani extraction. They are all Fulani herders living peacefully with people for decades," Abdullahi said.

Killing across ethnic lines

Police have yet to respond to AFP's request for comment.

MACBAN national secretary Bello Aliyu Gotomo said "64 people have been killed", including "young people, children, women and elderly".

"So following that (initial attack), the vigilantes organised themselves and started killing any Fulani persons they saw," he told AFP.

Armed gangs, known locally as "bandits", are thought to be largely made up of Fulani men, fuelling suspicion and reprisals against Fulani communities accused of harbouring or supporting them.

The Kambari vigilantes from Lumma Ba'are accused Fulanis in Wawa and Gadi Oli of knowing the identities of the attackers but failing to help stop the violence, said an aid worker speaking on condition of anonymity.

In Nigeria, population growth and climate change have squeezed farmland and grazing routes, resulting in herders and farmers clashing over land, at times killing hundreds across ethnic lines.

In August, vigilantes from the Kambari and Bargawa ethnic groups — who are largely farmers — sacked Fulani herding settlements in Agwara district of Niger state, killing herders, looting their livestock and destroying their homes, according to aid workers who put the death toll at several hundred.

The vigilantes accused the herders of aiding jihadists from the Lakurawa ethnic group, who had carried out a spate of kidnappings.