It seems to have been dropped on its roof.

This is "The House Fallen from the Sky" in Ramakech sculpture park in Morocco.

This 11 hectare space is home to unconventional artworks.

Created by French artist and sculptor Jean-François Fourtou in 2010, the house features an interior where every detail from the windows and bathroom fixtures to the furniture, remains in an inverted position.

And it's all slightly unbalanced, thanks to the structure's 17 degree tilt.

Stepping inside can trigger a strong sense of vertigo and disorientation.

"The house fallen from the sky, is the house where my grandfather died more than 30 years ago. He was a very important figure throughout my childhood, inspiring me and shaping the way I express myself artistically, including the way I do today. So, I wanted to pay tribute to him. To me, it is as if he had sent this house back to me from the sky. It was a small rented house in Charente-Maritime, where he used to spend his summers," says the artist Jean-François Fourtou.

In another part of the park, there are sculptures of human figures with oversized, vegetable' inspired heads.

They depicting farmers and gardeners, and are appropriately positioned throughout an agricultural setting.

Some hold work tools, while others are shown reclining beneath the trees or climbing ladders to reach the branches.

This style blends human features with botanical elements, creating characters that are both familiar and unexpected, presenting visitors with an unconventional take on the relationship between humanity and nature.

"I don't like creating sculptures that depict the human body. That's why this hybrid approach, combining human figures with plant heads, allows me to explore this ambiguity and sense of unease that I hope visitors will experience as they encounter and engage with these works," explains Fourtou.

The park also features the "Giant House", one of the first works the artist created for this space.

It contains oversized furniture and household items, including chairs, tables, notebooks, pens, cabinets, and clothing.

These elements invite visitors to interact with the environment. They can sit on the furniture or use objects that appear far larger than their normal scale.

The concept behind this work is rooted in the artist’s childhood memories.

"I began by making giant pieces of furniture because I wanted to recapture the feelings I had when I was four years old, staying at my great-grandmother’s house in a village in the south of France. There was barely any running water, no bathroom, and everything was very rustic. I have wonderful memories of that place, and I wanted to rediscover those childhood sensations, especially the feeling of climbing on the furniture and exploring everything, just as I used to do when I was a child," says Fourtou.

Other installations are scattered throughout the site, including a giant bed, large cushions, and colourful architectural structures shaped like open houses.

Family-related details also feature in several works, such as a colossal figure representing the artist’s father as remembered from his childhood, seated on a sofa.

On one wall, the phrase "Range ta chambre" meaning "clean your room" is displayed; it is the very phrase his mother used to repeat to him when he was a child.

"Art is something deeply emotional, and that is what I seek to convey through my work. For me, it is certainly a form of therapy, not a nostalgia for childhood, but rather a way of understanding, expressing and reconnecting with important fundamental values. So, it is primarily about emotion. To me, art is about conveying an emotion rather than addressing a political or even an environmental subject," he says.

Among the installations in the park is a mud-built structure known as the "Ant House" crawling with giant sculptures of ants.

The park does not provide an exact count of its exhibits; the artist notes that he has never asked himself how many sculptures are on-site, and the total number remains unknown.

But every year, 5,000 people visit.

Abderrazak Abou Abbas is here today.

"I came to visit Ramakech Sculpture Art Park because I wanted to discover the works of the artist Jean-François Fourtou. It was the first time I had seen this kind of art. There are so many artworks that caught my attention, including the upside-down house (The house fallen from the sky) and many other installations and sculptures," he says.

The Ramakech park dates back to 1999, when Fortou began transforming the space into a venue for his artwork, a process that culminated in the park’s opening to the public in 2024.

He has even represented himself here: the sculpture with a palm tree-shaped head in pyjamas depicts the artist as a child, sitting and waiting for his father to return home.