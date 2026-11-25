A Zimbabwean man was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced for trying to travel to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine after he was arrested in South Africa with eight others earlier this month.

Tafadzwa Sithole was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, which has been suspended for five years, and he is set to be deported back to Zimbabwe.

He told a South African court on Tuesday that he had agreed to fight for Russia in the war in exchange for “remuneration” after a successful online application he had completed in Zimbabwe.

Sithole said after he completed the online application, he was contacted by a person he identified as “Albina,” who proceeded to make accommodation arrangements for him in South Africa and also provided him with a flight ticket to travel to Russia.

His concessions are contained in a plea agreement with South African prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to violating South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits mercenary activity and regulates military assistance to parties in foreign conflicts, including recruitment and training.

The law also applies to foreign nationals.

Sithole, who described himself as an unemployed third-year student at a university in Zimbabwe, appeared in court with four other accused who are also negotiating plea agreements with prosecutors.

He said he entered South Africa legally on November 4 and stayed at an accommodation in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, in preparation for his travel to Russia.

On November 8, he was arrested at the O.R. Tambo International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Russia.

“He agreed and offered to serve as a member of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in return for remuneration. He knew that the Russian Federation was engaged in an ongoing armed conflict with Ukraine and that the military service he intended to render would be performed in the context of that armed conflict,” his lawyer told the court.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries where Russia has been recruiting Africans to fight in its war against Ukraine. Others include South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana.

Zimbabwean authorities said in March that 15 citizens had been killed in the war in Ukraine and that they were seeking the return of 66 others.

The government said recruits were promised well-paid jobs but had their travel documents confiscated and were forced into combat.

An investigation by a nonprofit data journalism and technology organisation, Code for Africa, cited by South Africa's Institute for Security Studies, identified 289 websites, domains and social media profiles used to lure recruits through false advertising and promises of generous benefits.

The government of Kenya said in February that more than 1,000 citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia. Families protested in Nairobi in March, demanding their relatives’ return and the prosecution of those responsible.

South Africa has helped repatriate some citizens it said were lured into the conflict, and police investigated allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, helped lure 17 South African men to fight for Russia under promises of security training.

She denied wrongdoing and resigned from Parliament in November 2025 following the allegations.

A tenth suspect who is a Botswana national also appeared in court on Tuesday on similar charges.