Zuma’s daughter resigns amid claims South Africans were lured into Ukraine War

daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has stepped down from Parliament amid mounting controversy over allegations that she played a role in luring South African men into fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine. Zuma-Sambudla, who had served as a lawmaker for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party since June 2024, tendered her resignation with immediate effect.

Announcing her departure, MK Party national chairman Nkosinathi Nhleko said Zuma-Sambudla had “declared her full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by relevant authorities,” adding that party leadership had accepted her decision to resign from the National Assembly and all public representative duties.

MK Party head of Presidency Magasela Mzobe stressed that the resignation should not be viewed as an admission of guilt. “It’s her as a disciplined member… realizing that there is this question the country needs to resolve of returning those young people safely home,” he said, noting that she wished to focus on cooperating with state organs seeking the truth.

The South African government confirmed earlier this month that 17 South African men, aged 20 to 39, had issued distress calls claiming they were trapped in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. According to an affidavit submitted by Zuma-Sambudla’s half-sister, the men were allegedly deceived into believing they were traveling for lucrative jobs and security training in Russia, only to be drawn into the conflict.