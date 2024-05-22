WATCH: Jacob Zuma barred from election by high court decision

The Constitutional Court's decision comes ahead of a critical election on May 29, raising political tensions. Zuma, who led the African National Congress (ANC) until 2017, resigned as president in 2018 amid corruption allegations. He re-entered politics last year with a new party, criticizing the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The upcoming election is seen as pivotal, potentially marking the most significant political shift since the end of apartheid.