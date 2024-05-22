Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Jacob Zuma barred from election by high court decision

The Constitutional Court's decision comes ahead of a critical election on May 29, raising political tensions. Zuma, who led the African National Congress (ANC) until 2017, resigned as president in 2018 amid corruption allegations. He re-entered politics last year with a new party, criticizing the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The upcoming election is seen as pivotal, potentially marking the most significant political shift since the end of apartheid.

South Africa Jacob Zuma Soweto uprising

