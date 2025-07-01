In Goma, solar power brings light and hope in Ndosho neighbourhood

In the Ndosho neighbourhood of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, solar power is doing more than keeping the lights on.

It’s reviving businesses, improving security,and restoring hope, in a city at the heart of the conflict in eastern Congo.

Ndosho was once a displacement camp. Only 3% of its population had access to electricity.

The neighbourhood now benefits from a 1.3-megawatt solar mini-grid, set by Nuru, a Congolese-American company. Nuru means "light" in swahili.

Solar panels are more reliable than the diesel generators often used in Ndosho. The switch to solar energy has lowered costs and made work more efficient for artisans and craftspeople like carpenter Jacques Muhindo.

“It helps us a lot. The only problem we do experience is power cuts whenever it's cold or raining. But when the sun is out, we work from morning to night without any problems", he said.

Community members are trying to protect the system despite the ongoing fighting in Goma. More than 3,000 people were killed when the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the city in late January. Stray gunfire has occasionally damaged solar panels.

"There is often gunfire in the community because of the insecurity, so it can affect one or two solar panels", said Alain Byamungu Chiruza, senior director of business development at Nuru.

"But we don't generally have many of these incidents and our panels are safe, because the community understands that these solar panels were set up for their own good.”

The Goma solar grid is backed by global investors, including the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation, and private foundations.

Nuru has also set up panels in the Congolese cities of Faradje, Tadu and Beni.

The company says its goal is to provide 10 million Congolese people with solar power by December 2030.