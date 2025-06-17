DRC: UN rights chief says army, M23 forces have committed atrocities

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now even more serious and alarming, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned on Monday (16 Jun).

“All parties to the conflict in the provinces of North and South Kivu have committed human rights violations and abuses, as well as violations of international humanitarian law,” Türk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

These are the preliminary conclusions of the Human Rights Office's Fact-Finding Mission set up at the Counci's request four months ago, and which focused on the period since January 2025.

“The investigations and analyses carried out by the Mission demonstrate an apparent total lack of consideration for the protection of civilians during and after military operations," said Türk.

The Rwandan-backed M23 used heavy weapons during its offensive on Goma in January, hitting densely populated neighbourhoods and camps for displaced people.

When the DRC's armed forces withdrew, there was a complete breakdown in the chain of command, control and military discipline. Congolese soldiers and members of the DRC-backed Wazalendo militia killed, raped and pillaged.

The Human Rights Office is currently investigating other alleged violations of international humanitarian law, many of which could constitute war crimes.

Members of the M23 carried out summary and extrajudicial executions, in clear violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, and likely amounting to war crimes. The Fact-Finding Mission is also investigating alleged summary executions committed by members of the FARDC and the Wazalendo militia.

The Mission is also investigating allegations of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances by FARDC military intelligence of people suspected of supporting the M23.

The Mission has received reports on the horrific use of sexual violence by all parties to the conflict in North and South Kivu. This violence has reportedly been used as a form of reprisal against certain communities, against relatives of suspected opponents, and against members of other ethnic group.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are suffering the worst impact of the fighting in North and South Kivu. Around one million people have been forced to flee their homes or move from one temporary site to another.

The Mission has documented human rights violations and abuses on an appalling scale and scope. It is very worrying that clashes continue unabated in North and South Kivu.

"I call on all parties to the conflict to commit immediately to a ceasefire and to resume negotiations, and to respect international humanitarian law and human rights. I renew my call on Rwanda to withdraw its troops from DRC territory and to cease all support for the M23," said Türk.

The High Commissioner also called on all States with influence over the parties to the conflict to encourage respect for international law.

‘I call on them to do everything in their power to respond to this serious crisis in the region, and to support mediation efforts to find a lasting solution, in particular by addressing the root causes of this instability," concluded Türk.