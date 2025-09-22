M23 rebels extend opening hours at DRC-Rwanda border

At the Grande Barrière border point, between Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rubavu in Rwanda, movement never stops.

A crowd stretches on both sides. Endless lines. Women, men, children — all waiting. Suitcases, packages, goods. These flows are unlikely to slow down.

The AFC/M23 administration has extended the crossing hours at the Grande Barrière. Under Kinshasa’s authority, the border was open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening hours now go from 6 a.m. to midnight.

This measure is said to benefit small cross-border traders, essential to the local economy of both countries, like Kévin Amani. He described the new hours as "good news."

"There will no longer be pressure from the closure at 3 p.m.," he said.

This decision, announced last week by the AFC/M23 administration, is justified by a migratory influx that rebels say they want to facilitate.

“Movement has increased, which is why we also extended the hours. We came for the people, we must help the people, that’s how it is," AFC/M23 mayor of Goma Julien Katembo told Africanews.

"We cannot stop the movement of more than two million people here in Goma, no, it’s impossible, because of the principle of good neighborliness that guides the behavior of states. We are eternal neighbors with Rwanda,” he added.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, which have controlled Goma since January. Kigali continues to deny it.

Local civil society welcomed the extended hours, but expects Kinshasa to reinforce its allegations against Kigali.

“Economically, this collaboration between the Congolese people and the Rwandan people benefits both sides. But diplomatically, we can expect Kinshasa to further intensify its accusations," said civil society leader Gueul Mamulaka.

Since the rebels took control of the city in January, Goma International Airport has remained closed.

For many travellers, both local and international, the only alternative remains transit through Rwanda. This situation reinforces the centrality of this border, already ranked among the busiest in the world.