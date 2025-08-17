DR Congo government rejects Kenya's naming of consul to occupied Goma

The Congolese government on Saturday rejected Kenya’s appointment of a consul general to the city of Goma, describing the decision as “inappropriate”.

Goma, located in eastern Congo, has been at the centre of a conflict between the Congolese government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group.

It launched a lightning assault on the mineral-rich regional city in January. Goma fell to the rebel group after days of fighting, and the Congolese army withdrew.

Kinshasa said naming a consul to the city amounted to disrespect for the country’s territorial integrity and could appear to legitimise the group’s occupation.

In addition, it said Kenya did not contact Kinshasa before making the announcement, as required by international law and diplomatic practice.

The Rwanda-backed M23 group has seized swathes of territory in the eastern DRC this year in its long-standing battle with the army.

Following its territorial gains, it has attempted to establish a parallel government, as part of the Congo River Alliance, claiming it is freeing the region from what it alleges is misrule by Kinshasa.

The group has been accused of widespread abuses in the conflict which has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Mediation by Qatar between the Congolese government and the M23 led to the signing recently of a “declaration of principles” to end the decades-long fighting, but talks have since faltered and fighting has resumed.

Neighbouring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya, all have had troops on the grounds, complicating regional efforts to end the fighting.

Christian Moleka, a Congo-based political analyst, told The Associated Press news agency that the appointment might have regional implications.

He said it could reinforce Kinshasa’s distrust of Kenya, which has been moving closer to Rwanda under President William Ruto, and weaken regional initiatives to establish peace